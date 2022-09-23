Fed‘s inflation battle rattles rupee, stocks

“If we start seeing rupee depreciating, then India becomes unattractive from a dollar returns perspective. We could also witness a reversal of foreign investment flows in the near to medium term, which will increase market volatility," said Naveen Kulkarni, chief investment officer at Axis Securities PMS. In addition, higher interest rates in the US will force major central banks, including India, to increase interest rates to stem the pressure on their domestic currencies, added Kulkarni.