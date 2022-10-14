Fed’s inflation fight has some economists fearing an unnecessarily deep downturn6 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 01:50 AM IST
Rapid rate increases provide less time for central bankers to study their economic effects
Rapid rate increases provide less time for central bankers to study their economic effects
Some economists fear the Federal Reserve—humbled after waiting too long to withdraw its support of a booming economy last year—is risking another blunder by potentially raising interest rates too much to combat high inflation.