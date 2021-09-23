Fed’s intentions on rates remain muddled

Getting to zero is important to Fed officials because they effectively see completing the tapering process as a precondition to raising rates: They don’t want to find themselves in a situation where they need to hike while they are still purchasing assets. But they have tried to frame this as merely providing them with an option to tighten, a decision that will ultimately hinge on how much progress the job market has made, and how sticky the recent bout of inflation ends up being. In his post-meeting press conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell again emphasized that the decision to wind down asset purchases and the decision to raise rates are separate.