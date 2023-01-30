Fed’s interest-rate strategy in 2023 hinges on how quickly rate increases slow economy6 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 08:09 PM IST
Moderating the pace of rate rises would give the Fed more time to study the effects of its moves
Federal Reserve officials’ deliberations this week over how much more to raise interest rates will hinge on how much they expect the economy to slow this year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×