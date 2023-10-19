Fed’s Jerome Powell Signals Extended Pause in Interest Rate Rises
Recent economic figures show “ongoing progress” toward the goals of lowering inflation while sustaining strong employment, the U.S. central bank chair says.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested that he is pleased with inflation’s decline this summer and that the central bank is unlikely to raise interest rates again unless it sees clear evidence that stronger economic activity jeopardizes such progress.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message