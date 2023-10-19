Fed’s Jerome Powell Signals Extended Pause in Interest Rate Rises

Recent economic figures show “ongoing progress” toward the goals of lowering inflation while sustaining strong employment, the U.S. central bank chair says.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested that he is pleased with inflation's decline this summer and that the central bank is unlikely to raise interest rates again unless it sees clear evidence that stronger economic activity jeopardizes such progress.

"Given the uncertainties and risks, and how far we have come, the committee is proceeding carefully," Powell said in prepared remarks for a Thursday lunchtime address in New York. "Incoming data over recent months show ongoing progress toward both" of the Fed's goals to maintain stable inflation and strong employment.

Powell's remarks closely tracked those of his colleagues in recent days who have suggested they are prepared to hold short-term interest rates steady at their next meeting on Oct. 31-Nov. 1. That is in part because a run-up in long-term interest rates over the past month could slow the economy, effectively substituting for rate rises if higher borrowing costs are sustained.

“We remain attentive to these developments because persistent changes in financial conditions can have implications for the path of monetary policy," Powell said.

Coming decisions over whether to raise rates again and how long to hold them near current levels would depend “on the totality of the incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks," he said.

Firmer-than-expected economic activity has made it difficult for the Fed to declare an end to rate rises, and Powell stopped short of doing so Thursday.

A blowout September employment report from the Labor Department earlier this month and a strong retail-sales report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday have extended a run of surprisingly brisk data releases.

Still, Powell didn’t suggest that such economic strength was yet generating the heat—in the form of higher inflation—that would justify raising rates further.

As he did in a speech this August, Powell twice used the word "could" instead of the more muscular "would" to describe whether the Fed would tighten again. Evidence of stronger growth "could put further progress at risk and could warrant further tightening of monetary policy," he said.

Officials face a tricky forecasting exercise right now because even though economic activity has defied projections of an imminent slowdown, inflation has also declined. Supply chains have healed, and demand for goods, services and workers eased following boom-like conditions when the economy reopened after the pandemic.

The Fed estimates that overall prices in September rose 3.5% from a year earlier—unchanged from August and down from a peak of 7.1% in June 2022—using its preferred inflation gauge, Powell said. Core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy items, likely rose 3.7% in September, down from 3.9% in August and a peak of 5.6% in February 2022, he added.

The Commerce Department will release the inflation figures next week.

Powell described the slowdown in inflation since June as a “very favorable development" while acknowledging that data for September were “somewhat less encouraging."

The question going forward is whether strong consumer spending will continue to buoy hiring, boosting demand and stalling progress bringing down price growth.

That could call for still-tighter monetary policy. Alternately, the effects of past rate rises could slow the economy and keep inflation heading lower, forcing the Fed to instead wrestle with how much longer to hold rates at their current levels before cutting them.

Notably, Powell suggested that wage growth, which had been a top concern of his and other officials over the past year, now appeared to be slowing toward levels that would be consistent with the Fed’s 2% target. Earlier this year, Powell described the labor market as overheated, risking a dangerous dynamic in which paychecks and prices rise in lockstep, fueling inflation.

Over the last 20 months, the Fed has raised interest rates at the fastest pace in four decades to combat inflation that soared to 40-year highs. The Fed’s most recent increase, in July, pushed the benchmark federal-funds rate to a range between 5.25% and 5.5%, a 22-year high.

Powell said the stance of monetary policy was restrictive, meaning higher interest rates and the Fed's separate initiative to shrink its $8 trillion balance sheet is slowing economic activity.

“Given the fast pace of tightening, there may still be meaningful tightening in the pipeline," he said.

The 10-year Treasury yield has now risen nearly 1 percentage point since the Fed last raised rates at the end of July, an unusually large increase in such a short time frame. The yield climbed to new 16-year highs this week and was hovering around 4.95% before Powell’s speech Thursday.

The Treasury market selloff accelerated after the central bank's most recent meeting last month, when officials held rates steady but indicated they would hold rates near their current levels through most of next year if the economy avoided a sharp downturn.

Interest-rate analysts have said the selloff reflects a combination of forces: Markets are looking ahead to rising supply of longer-dated Treasurys at a time when some buyers have reduced their appetite for such debt. Moreover, the prospect that the Fed might not cut rates as soon as some investors previously anticipated have made those Treasurys less attractive at current prices.

Write to Nick Timiraos at Nick.Timiraos@wsj.com

