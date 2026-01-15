Fed’s Kashkari says economy’s strength complicates case for rate cuts
Summary
Inflation, he said, is still the main reason many households feel under pressure.
Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari says the U.S. economy has remained stronger than expected under higher interest rates—a resilience that complicates the Federal Reserve’s decisions on when and how much to cut interest rates this year.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story