Fed’s meeting minutes to detail how officials weighed bank risks

Fed’s meeting minutes to detail how officials weighed bank risks4 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 08:26 PM IST
The Fed’s rate increase last month, which brought their benchmark rate to a range of 4.75%-5%, had a ‘very strong consensus’ among committee members, Chair Jerome Powell had said after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting
The Federal Reserve will offer new insight Wednesday into how policymakers reached one of their most difficult decisions in years, shrugging off bank failures that roiled markets last month to deliver a quarter-percentage-point rate hike amid signs of stubborn price pressures.
