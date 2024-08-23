Fed’s Powell declares ‘time has come’ for rate cuts
Summary
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in Jackson Hole, Wyo., Friday that the central bank intends to act to stave off a further weakening of the US labor market.
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo.—Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave his strongest signal yet that interest-rate cuts are coming soon, saying the central bank intends to act to stave off a further weakening of the U.S. labor market.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more