Fed’s rate increases defy all the rules

Indeed, the Fed regularly publishes prescriptions of the Taylor rule and its derivatives. One is an “inertial" rule, which emphasizes past—as opposed to current or forecast— unemployment and inflation. In August of 2020, the Fed adopted an inertial rule: Instead of setting interest rates to hit 2% inflation, it would keep rates lower if inflation had run below 2%, aiming to spur it above 2% for some period so it would average 2% over time. Unemployment, no matter how low, wouldn’t be a reason to raise rates.

