Fed’s Treasury buying will come in handy as others sell

Prior to coming to Washington, Bessent criticized former Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for relying heavily on T-bills to fund the massive $2 trillion deficit. But so far he hasn’t altered the Treasury’s borrowing plans. If he announces in May a shift to more notes and bonds, the Fed’s increased reinvestment would be welcome, given the selling of coupons by foreigners. Not to be overlooked is the administration’s emphasis on the Treasury 10-year yield, rather than the stock market, as its key financial litmus test.