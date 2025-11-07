Fed’s Williams expects central bank to return to asset purchases soon
Summary
New York Fed President John Williams says recent volatility in repo markets shows that a modest level of Fed bond purchases will soon be needed to keep overnight lending markets supplied at appropriate levels.
New York Fed President John Williams said that the Federal Reserve could soon return to expanding its securities holdings, a week after the central bank said that it would wind down efforts to shrink its balance sheet on Dec. 1.
