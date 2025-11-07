Fed’s Williams expects central bank to return to asset purchases soon

Williams pointed to a stretch of increased pressure in repo rates as a sign that the overnight lending markets at the heart of the financial system are no longer awash in much excess cash. The effective fed-funds rate—the interest rate targeted by the Fed—has risen relative to the Fed’s targeted range, although it has stayed within that range. Some repo-rate benchmarks have swung higher than the Fed’s target, however, suggesting borrowers have been willing to pay a premium for relatively scarce cash.