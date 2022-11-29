Fed’s Williams says inflation fight could last into 2024
- The New York Fed president points to signs that price pressures are easing, but sees inflation remaining above 3% in a year
A senior Federal Reserve official said he expects inflation pressures to recede over the next year but cautioned the central bank will continue to have its work cut out because prices may decelerate to levels still above the Fed’s 2% target.
New York Fed President John Williams also said the risks of a recession were elevated because the central bank has had to raise rates rapidly to combat high inflation.
“I hope [a recession] is not the case, but that’s clearly a risk out there given all of the uncertainty in the global economic outlook," he told reporters during a videoconference following a Monday speech to the Economic Club of New York.
Mr. Williams said he expected that rates would have to rise in 2023 to somewhat higher levels than he had penciled in during projections Fed officials submitted individually at their September meeting.
“Stronger demand for labor, stronger demand in the economy than I previously thought, and then somewhat higher underlying inflation suggest a modestly higher path for policy relative to September," he said. “Not a massive change, but somewhat higher."
Mr. Williams, who serves as a key lieutenant to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, did nothing to push back against expectations that the central bank will lift rates by a half percentage point at its meeting next month, Dec. 13-14. That would bring the Fed’s benchmark rate to a range between 4.25% and 4.5%, continuing the most aggressive series of rate increases since the 1980s.
Mr. Williams said if inflation declines as he anticipates next year, the central bank might need to lower rates in 2024 to hold inflation-adjusted interest rates constant. “There’s a point at which you do need to bring interest rates down. It will depend on what’s happening with inflation," he said.
The New York Fed leader said he expected the unemployment rate to rise to between 4.5% and 5% next year. A forecast where the unemployment rate peaks at around 4.5% represents a more “benign scenario," he said. “There are scenarios of the economy slowing more sharply," he added.
Inflation using the Fed’s preferred gauge, the personal-consumption-expenditures price index, rose 6.2% in the 12-months ended September. Mr. Williams said he expects the inflation rate to slow to between 5% and 5.5% by the end of this year, and to between 3% and 3.5% next year.
Those declines largely reflect cooling global demand and easing supply-chain bottlenecks, which could sharply slow price growth for goods that rely heavily on commodities and imported components.
Mr. Williams said inflation could remain above the Fed’s 2% target despite easing demand and supply pressures. He warned that bringing down underlying price pressures, including those that reflect rising domestic wages, will require further tightening of monetary policy to slow economic activity and demand.
He pointed to some signs that inflation pressures might be improving, including from a sharp slowdown in residential rents and signs of reduced demand for workers, which could moderate the pace of wage growth.
Separately, an essay published Monday by Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard flagged the risk that central banks around the world could face more inflationary pressures than they had over recent decades if forces such as demographics and globalization turned from headwinds to tailwinds that support higher prices.
