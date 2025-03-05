Caregivers to contributors: Can India unlock the full potential of its female workforce?
SummaryIndia’s female labour force participation rate, critical to the country’s goal of becoming a developed nation, has improved but is still far below its peers.
India’s economic future hinges on a crucial yet underutilized resource: its women. From driving households to supporting communities, women are integral to all sectors. As India strives to achieve its vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, a key objective the government has stated is to ensure that 70% of its women are actively engaged in economic activities.