The government’s focus on funding schemes that can positively impact women, as seen in its gender budget, has grown sharply. The 2025-26 gender budget stands at ₹4.5 trillion, amounting to 8.9% of its total planned expenditure, the highest ever share. But a finer reading shows that a large part of the allocation is for schemes that aren’t fully centred on women, that is, where women could have been natural beneficiaries (such as free food scheme, upgradation of educational institutions and health infrastructure). A more targeted approach towards spending on women is limited to schemes such as rural and urban housing schemes or those targeted at improving nutrition outcomes.