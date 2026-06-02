Why India's fertility problem may be worse than what headline figures suggest

The TFR itself is a function of two variables: the proportion of women having children, and the average number of children born per woman. If every woman of reproductive age had two children, TFR would be 2. But if some women are childless, others need to have more children to push up the average count of children and thereby raise TFR. Unfortunately, both components of TFR are moving adversely in India. Couples are increasingly opting to have fewer children. Research based on national family health surveys shows that the share of women who were childless at the end of their reproductive life (40-49 years) increased from 7% in 2015-16 to 12% in 2019-21 (numbers for 2023-24 have not yet been released). While still low by global standards—the number is close to 20% in some advanced countries—there is a clear societal shift towards smaller families. Indeed, the leftward shift in the distribution of the number of children is obvious when tracked over a two-decade horizon.