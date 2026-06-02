Why India's fertility problem may be worse than what headline figures suggest

Two pieces of demographic news hit the headlines in the past few weeks. One, latest sample registration rystem (SRS) report based on 2024 data revealed a nationwide decline in fertility rates. Provisional data, released by the National Family Health Survey 2023-34 on Friday, mirrored this decline. Two, the Andhra Pradesh government proposed incentives in cash and kind for parents who opt to have a third and fourth child. Such a state-sponsored program to incentivize births is a complete turnaround for a nation with a long history of family planning and population control.



The reason? Total fertility rate (TFR) at the national level is now at 1.9, down from 2.9 in 1998-99. While declining fertility is in line with long-term trends, the plunge in TFR to sub-2 levels means the number of children born is not enough to replace the previous generation.