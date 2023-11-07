Fertilizer subsidy bill may spike to 2 trillion

India’s fertilizer subsidy bill may touch ₹2 trillion this financial year as higher consumption and costlier natural gas drive it past initial estimates of ₹1.75 trillion, experts at rating agencies said. In the first six months of FY24, fertilizer subsidies have already crossed 63% of the full-year allocation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Out of the ₹1.12 trillion fertilizer subsidy spent this year, about ₹67,926 crore went into urea and ₹42,200 crore into P&K (phosphatic and potassic) fertilizers. The war in West Asia may keep natural gas prices elevated, driving fertilizer prices higher, and an expected increase in rabi acreage may lead to higher consumption of fertilizers.

"The overall fertilizer subsidy for FY24 is to be higher by 13-14% over the budgeted estimates as an increase in consumption is expected to continue in the rabi season owing to the anticipated increase in acreage under crops like wheat, mustard and potato, to name a few," said Pushan Sharma, director, research, Crisil Market Intelligence and Analytics. Urea contributes 53-55% of the total fertilizer consumption during the rabi season.

Fertilizer consumption rose 13-14% during the 2023-24 kharif season, with urea up 6-7% and non-urea up 23-24%, according to Crisil. Urea accounted for 65% of the total fertilizer subsidy for kharif this year, and non-urea for the balance 35%.

The war in West Asia is also expected to push up prices of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG), Sharma added. "Imported contracted LNG prices are expected to increase by 4-5% in the second half of FY24 from $10-12 per mmbtu (metric million British thermal unit) in the first half. Similarly, in the case of spot LNG, which contributes to 12-15% of total natural gas consumed by the fertilizer sector, the prices are likely to go up by 24-25% in the second half of the current season from H1's (first half's) $12-$13 per mmBtu. Following this, the urea subsidy bill for the 2024–25 rabi marketing season is likely to shoot up by 7-9% over that of kharif 2023-24."

"However, in the case of non-urea fertilizers, which account for 45-47% of rabi fertilizer consumption, the NBS (nutrient-based subsidy) rates for rabi 2024–25 have been revised to be 40% lower as compared to those of kharif 2023–24, which is expected to moderate the rise in the subsidy bill," he added.

Queries sent to the department of fertilizers remained unanswered at press time.

To be sure, the last financial year saw a surge in fertilizer subsidy payouts as well, resulting mainly from the fallout of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

There is still significant uncertainty over global prices and imports, said Sabyasachi Majumdar, senior vice president and group head of corporate ratings at Icra Ltd. "The ongoing geopolitical instability coupled with more clarity on Chinese export quotas and Russian exports will define pricing. On the ammonia front, restarting some of the capacities can cool down prices, although demand remains elevated. Icra expects the subsidy allocation to fall short of the requirements and the recent surge in prices to exert pressure on the profitability of NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium) players," said Majumdar, who also expects the fertilizer subsidy bill to hit ₹2 trillion.

Meanwhile, as per the department of fertilizers, urea imports during April-September of FY24 were 24% below the previous year. The department expects the share of urea imports in total consumption to fall from 20% in FY23 to 15-16% this fiscal. This is due to an annual decline in natural gas prices by 17-19% and an increase in domestic production, which is up 10% year-on-year in the first half of the current season.

On the non-urea front, while imports of muriate of potash are expected to witness a significant increase on a low base of the previous year, diammonium phosphate imports are expected to increase in FY24 because of higher demand following an estimated increase in acreage under key crops such as paddy, sugarcane and maize. For rabi as well, acreages under crops such as wheat, potato and mustard are expected to increase, supporting demand for fertilizers.

Non-urea production in April-September 2023 rose 16% on year, while imports rose 19%. Import momentum is expected to continue as suppliers from European countries and China are offering DAP at competitive prices, as per analysts.

The last financial year, too, had seen a spike in fertilizer subsidies: Against the original budget estimate of ₹1.05 trillion, the government ended up giving fertilizer subsidies of ₹2.54 trillion, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine disrupted supply chains. Prices of raw materials and finished fertilizers hit decadal highs, resulting in the highest subsidy budget for India in FY23.

Later, as the supply constraints eased and demand witnessed pressure at such high prices, the prices of raw materials and finished fertilizers cooled, reaching multi-year lows. From September, however, prices have again begun rising, mainly because of a demand and supply mismatch in the international market.

India imports almost the entire feedstock requirements for NPK fertilizers, along with quantities of finished fertilizers in both NPK and urea.

