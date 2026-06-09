Fertilizer subsidy set to zoom, but govt may stay off supplementary demands

New Delhi: The department of fertilizers has sought a 100% increase in fertilizer subsidy to ₹3.5 trillion for FY27 from the finance ministry to offset mounting losses of manufacturers due to subsidized sales even their costs soar due to the West Asia war-induced disruptions, according to two people aware of the development.
India, world's second-largest fertilizer consumer and the largest importer of diammonium phosphate (DAP) and urea, aims to keep retail prices of key farm nutrients, particularly urea, stable for farmers amid the global surge in prices of key inputs, including crude oil that has witnessed a surge.
The government had budgeted ₹1.77 trillion of fertilizer subsidy for the current fiscal year, but the math has been upset as prices of fertilizers have now soared from ₹2,900 per bag to ₹4,300. Fertilizer subsidy remains one of the largest components of government support to the farm sector, with the bill having crossed ₹2.17 trillion in FY26.