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Fertilizer subsidy set to zoom, but govt may stay off supplementary demands

Harsh KumarSubhash NarayanDhirendra Kumar
3 min read9 Jun 2026, 10:06 PM IST
India aims to keep retail prices of key farm nutrients, particularly urea, stable for farmers.
India aims to keep retail prices of key farm nutrients, particularly urea, stable for farmers.(AFP)
Summary

India may need a sharp hike in fertilizer subsidy to shield farmers from war-driven price spikes, with the department seeking a 100% increase in FY27. Even as subsidy and fuel support costs rise, the government is not planning any supplementary demands for grants, say people in the know.

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New Delhi: The department of fertilizers has sought a 100% increase in fertilizer subsidy to 3.5 trillion for FY27 from the finance ministry to offset mounting losses of manufacturers due to subsidized sales even their costs soar due to the West Asia war-induced disruptions, according to two people aware of the development.

New Delhi: The department of fertilizers has sought a 100% increase in fertilizer subsidy to 3.5 trillion for FY27 from the finance ministry to offset mounting losses of manufacturers due to subsidized sales even their costs soar due to the West Asia war-induced disruptions, according to two people aware of the development.

India, world's second-largest fertilizer consumer and the largest importer of diammonium phosphate (DAP) and urea, aims to keep retail prices of key farm nutrients, particularly urea, stable for farmers amid the global surge in prices of key inputs, including crude oil that has witnessed a surge.

India, world's second-largest fertilizer consumer and the largest importer of diammonium phosphate (DAP) and urea, aims to keep retail prices of key farm nutrients, particularly urea, stable for farmers amid the global surge in prices of key inputs, including crude oil that has witnessed a surge.

Also Read | Fuel, fertilizer, forex: how three revolutions could secure India’s economy

The government had budgeted 1.77 trillion of fertilizer subsidy for the current fiscal year, but the math has been upset as prices of fertilizers have now soared from 2,900 per bag to 4,300. Fertilizer subsidy remains one of the largest components of government support to the farm sector, with the bill having crossed 2.17 trillion in FY26.

Fuel is another key area of fiscal stress. The government has already given state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) a financial support of around 1.23 trillion for their losses during the first 78 days of the war that started on 28 February 2026, and shield consumers from the burden of rising crude oil prices, said the people cited above. “It includes excise duty cut on petrol and diesel,” said one of the two people cited above, requesting anonymity.

The people in the know said the OMCs' overall daily under-recovery, or the difference between the global market rate and the local selling price of the fuel, is around 700 crore, on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales.

The subsidy outgo on fuel and fertilizer would be assessed again in October to see if any additional requirements are there through supplementary demands for grant, the people said, adding that no fiscal measures are required as of now.

Fiscal math

They said the additional subsidy outgo is unlikely to have any immediate fiscal impact, as the government had made a provision for such contingencies in the FY27 Budget presented in February. Despite the external stress factors, the government is not looking at bringing any supplementary demands for grants in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, said the people cited above.

“The FY27 Budget had taken into cognizance the uncertainties in the global economy around tariffs, and the government does not immediately need to account for additional borrowing or bring in supplementary demands for grants in the upcoming monsoon session,” said one of the people.

Also Read | Fixing fertilizer subsidies without fixing prices is half a reform

“The Budget had earmarked 1 trillion under the proposed Economic Stabilisation Fund to address unforeseen economic shocks," the person said. "Besides this, the government has established a domestic maritime insurance pool backed by a sovereign guarantee of 12,980 crore and rolled out ECLGS 5.0 to support affected sectors.”

Elaborating on fiscal health, the people said government's disinvestment target of 80,000 crore for FY27 will be surpassed, despite the delay of IDBI Bank's stake sale process. “The IDBI bank disinvestment will happen; there is no doubt about it," said the person cited above “We are hoping to surpass this year's disinvestment target.”

India plans to monetize assets worth of 16.7 trillion under the national monetization pipeline 2.0 during FY26-30.

Some experts see the higher subsidy outgo due to the war putting pressure on India's fiscal health.

"The additional fertilizer subsidy required amid the Middle East crisis will add to the government's fiscal burden, especially at a time when it is already absorbing part of the energy price shock through excise duty cuts on fuels," said Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services. “Higher subsidy outgo, coupled with lower tax collections from fuel excise, could put added pressure on fiscal consolidation efforts if elevated energy prices persist.”

Growth optimism

The people cited earlier in the story exuded confidence on India's growth prospects and said the economy was not under pressure despite the external challenges. "Domestic consumption is making up for it,” said one of the persons.

The optimism comes in the wake of robust economic data. The Indian economy grew 7.8% during the quarter ended March, taking the FY26 full year's growth to 7.7%, provisional government data showed on Friday. The economy had expanded 7.1% in FY25.

Also Read | Ajit Ranade: this is the right moment to fix a fatal flaw in fertilizer policy

The people said latest economic data available till May 2026 suggests that India's growth has maintained the momentum that was seen in the March quarter.

They said the government is monitoring weather-related risks, and will assess the impact of the El Niño phenomenon on agriculture and rural demand during July-August.

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Meet the Author

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce Read more

and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

Read Less
Subhash Narayan

Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in tRead more

he space that is fast changing the Indian landscape. He finds reporting to be a passion that provides the necessary adrenaline rush and keeps you going.

Read Less
Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground rRead more

eporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyFertilizer subsidy set to zoom, but govt may stay off supplementary demands

Fertilizer subsidy set to zoom, but govt may stay off supplementary demands

Harsh KumarSubhash NarayanDhirendra Kumar
3 min read9 Jun 2026, 10:06 PM IST
India aims to keep retail prices of key farm nutrients, particularly urea, stable for farmers.
India aims to keep retail prices of key farm nutrients, particularly urea, stable for farmers.(AFP)
Summary

India may need a sharp hike in fertilizer subsidy to shield farmers from war-driven price spikes, with the department seeking a 100% increase in FY27. Even as subsidy and fuel support costs rise, the government is not planning any supplementary demands for grants, say people in the know.

Gift this article

New Delhi: The department of fertilizers has sought a 100% increase in fertilizer subsidy to 3.5 trillion for FY27 from the finance ministry to offset mounting losses of manufacturers due to subsidized sales even their costs soar due to the West Asia war-induced disruptions, according to two people aware of the development.

New Delhi: The department of fertilizers has sought a 100% increase in fertilizer subsidy to 3.5 trillion for FY27 from the finance ministry to offset mounting losses of manufacturers due to subsidized sales even their costs soar due to the West Asia war-induced disruptions, according to two people aware of the development.

India, world's second-largest fertilizer consumer and the largest importer of diammonium phosphate (DAP) and urea, aims to keep retail prices of key farm nutrients, particularly urea, stable for farmers amid the global surge in prices of key inputs, including crude oil that has witnessed a surge.

India, world's second-largest fertilizer consumer and the largest importer of diammonium phosphate (DAP) and urea, aims to keep retail prices of key farm nutrients, particularly urea, stable for farmers amid the global surge in prices of key inputs, including crude oil that has witnessed a surge.

Also Read | Fuel, fertilizer, forex: how three revolutions could secure India’s economy

The government had budgeted 1.77 trillion of fertilizer subsidy for the current fiscal year, but the math has been upset as prices of fertilizers have now soared from 2,900 per bag to 4,300. Fertilizer subsidy remains one of the largest components of government support to the farm sector, with the bill having crossed 2.17 trillion in FY26.

Fuel is another key area of fiscal stress. The government has already given state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) a financial support of around 1.23 trillion for their losses during the first 78 days of the war that started on 28 February 2026, and shield consumers from the burden of rising crude oil prices, said the people cited above. “It includes excise duty cut on petrol and diesel,” said one of the two people cited above, requesting anonymity.

The people in the know said the OMCs' overall daily under-recovery, or the difference between the global market rate and the local selling price of the fuel, is around 700 crore, on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales.

The subsidy outgo on fuel and fertilizer would be assessed again in October to see if any additional requirements are there through supplementary demands for grant, the people said, adding that no fiscal measures are required as of now.

Fiscal math

They said the additional subsidy outgo is unlikely to have any immediate fiscal impact, as the government had made a provision for such contingencies in the FY27 Budget presented in February. Despite the external stress factors, the government is not looking at bringing any supplementary demands for grants in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, said the people cited above.

“The FY27 Budget had taken into cognizance the uncertainties in the global economy around tariffs, and the government does not immediately need to account for additional borrowing or bring in supplementary demands for grants in the upcoming monsoon session,” said one of the people.

Also Read | Fixing fertilizer subsidies without fixing prices is half a reform

“The Budget had earmarked 1 trillion under the proposed Economic Stabilisation Fund to address unforeseen economic shocks," the person said. "Besides this, the government has established a domestic maritime insurance pool backed by a sovereign guarantee of 12,980 crore and rolled out ECLGS 5.0 to support affected sectors.”

Elaborating on fiscal health, the people said government's disinvestment target of 80,000 crore for FY27 will be surpassed, despite the delay of IDBI Bank's stake sale process. “The IDBI bank disinvestment will happen; there is no doubt about it," said the person cited above “We are hoping to surpass this year's disinvestment target.”

India plans to monetize assets worth of 16.7 trillion under the national monetization pipeline 2.0 during FY26-30.

Some experts see the higher subsidy outgo due to the war putting pressure on India's fiscal health.

"The additional fertilizer subsidy required amid the Middle East crisis will add to the government's fiscal burden, especially at a time when it is already absorbing part of the energy price shock through excise duty cuts on fuels," said Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services. “Higher subsidy outgo, coupled with lower tax collections from fuel excise, could put added pressure on fiscal consolidation efforts if elevated energy prices persist.”

Growth optimism

The people cited earlier in the story exuded confidence on India's growth prospects and said the economy was not under pressure despite the external challenges. "Domestic consumption is making up for it,” said one of the persons.

The optimism comes in the wake of robust economic data. The Indian economy grew 7.8% during the quarter ended March, taking the FY26 full year's growth to 7.7%, provisional government data showed on Friday. The economy had expanded 7.1% in FY25.

Also Read | Ajit Ranade: this is the right moment to fix a fatal flaw in fertilizer policy

The people said latest economic data available till May 2026 suggests that India's growth has maintained the momentum that was seen in the March quarter.

They said the government is monitoring weather-related risks, and will assess the impact of the El Niño phenomenon on agriculture and rural demand during July-August.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce Read more

and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

Read Less
Subhash Narayan

Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in tRead more

he space that is fast changing the Indian landscape. He finds reporting to be a passion that provides the necessary adrenaline rush and keeps you going.

Read Less
Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground rRead more

eporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyFertilizer subsidy set to zoom, but govt may stay off supplementary demands
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