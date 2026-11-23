New Delhi: India may be using less fertilizer this year, but the government could end up paying substantially more to keep it affordable for farmers. Higher global prices of fertilizers and raw materials could push its subsidy bill up 15% to ₹2.5 trillion this fiscal year, close to its record high, even as sales shrank 8% in the first seven months due to a sharp fall in demand for complex nutrients, according to the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI).
New Delhi: India may be using less fertilizer this year, but the government could end up paying substantially more to keep it affordable for farmers. Higher global prices of fertilizers and raw materials could push its subsidy bill up 15% to ₹2.5 trillion this fiscal year, close to its record high, even as sales shrank 8% in the first seven months due to a sharp fall in demand for complex nutrients, according to the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI).
The industry body expects overall fertilizer consumption to fall to 65-67 million tonnes in fiscal year 2027 (FY27) from about 70 million last year, partly as lower rainfall clipped demand from farmers, its chairman S. Sankarasubramanian said on Monday.
India got 13% deficient rains in the crucial south-west monsoon season, and several districts have been declared drought-hit.
The projected subsidy bill of ₹2.5 trillion would be close to the record ₹2.55 trillion spent in FY23, when a sharp increase in global fertilizer and raw material prices had pushed up government support.
The chairman attributed the likely increase to higher prices of raw materials and finished nutrients in international markets, although he said global urea prices had corrected to around ₹350 per tonne. Disruptions due to the ongoing West Asia war have spiked prices of fuels and inputs, raising prices of fertilizers that is weighing on the subsidy bill.
The industry’s body association estimates that the subsidy requirement for phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilizers alone could be around ₹1 trillion in FY27. The overall subsidy bill is expected to be about 46% higher than the budgeted ₹1.71 trillion.
Rising disbursement
Fertilizer subsidy disbursement had risen 22.6% to ₹2.17 trillion in FY26 from ₹1.77 a year earlier, the chemicals and fertilizers ministry informed Parliament. The bill had risen to ₹2.55 trillion in FY23 from ₹1.58 trillion in FY22, before declining to ₹1.95 trillion in FY24 and ₹1.77 trillion in FY25.
The Centre has increased its support for phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilizers for the ongoing rabi crop season. On 11 November, the Union Cabinet approved a tentative subsidy outlay of ₹62,370 crore for rabi 2026-27 under the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) scheme, 64% higher than the ₹37,952 crore approved for the year ago period.
The government had already spent ₹1.19 trillion on fertilizer subsidy by end September, accounting for nearly 70% of the annual budget allocation, according to the finance ministry's monthly accounts. Of this, ₹85,586 crore was spent on urea subsidy and ₹33,664 crore under the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) scheme for P&K fertilizers. The total expenditure was around 11% higher than the year ago perid.
The decline in demand is visible in the sales data for April-October, the first seven months of the fiscal. Combined sales of five major fertilizer categories: urea, di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), complex fertilizers (NP/NPK), single super phosphate (SSP) and muriate of potash (MOP), fell 8% to 37.76 million tonnes during the period, from 41.06 million a year ago, provisional industry data showed.
Sharpest decline
Sales of complex fertilizers saw the sharpest decline, falling 25.5% to 6.65 million tonnes. Urea sales fell 3.7% to 20.85 million tonnes, while SSP and MOP fell 5.5% and 10.7%, respectively. DAP was the only major category to register an increase, with sales rising 1.6% to 5.81 million tonnes.
The FAI chairman expects urea consumption at around 39-40 million tonnes in FY27, as against 40 million last year; DAP is seen at 9.8 million tonnes, compared with 9.2 million tonnes in FY26, while NP/NPK demand is seen down at around 11 million tonnes from 14 million tonnes. Consumption of SSP and potash consumption is at around 5 million tonnes and 2 million tonnes, respectively.
The fall in sales comes even as domestic production and imports of some fertilizers have weakened. Production of NP/NPK fertilizers fell 36.1% to 4.50 million tonnes during April-October, while imports fell 32.6% to 1.56 million tonnes. In contrast, urea imports rose 22.9% to 7.20 million tonnes, despite a 3.1% rise in domestic production.
Fertilizer availability are comfortable, said the the FAI chairman. At the start of November, India had: around 10 million tonnes of urea, 2.8 million tonnes of DAP and 6 million tonnes of NP/NPK fertilizers, he said. Urea stocks were about 40% higher than a year ago, while DAP and NP/NPK stocks were up around 20% and 45%, respectively.
Continuing provisions
The government has continued special provisions to ensure DAP availability at a fixed retail price of ₹1,350 per 50-kg bag. The FAI chairman said this relatively lower price could support DAP consumption.
Under the NBS scheme, subsidies for 28 grades of P&K fertilizers are determined according to their nutrient content. Urea, however, is sold at a government-notified price, with the Centre compensating manufacturers and importers for the difference between the delivered cost and the amount realized from sales.
Sankarasubramanian called for extending the NBS mechanism to urea, arguing that differences in the pricing and subsidy structures of urea and P&K fertilizers influence farmers' choices and contribute to imbalanced nutrient application.
The FAI chief also said the industry is eyeing longer-term solutions to reduce the country's import dependence, including investments in domestic manufacturing, backward integration, strategic partnerships in resource-rich countries and alternative nutrient solutions.