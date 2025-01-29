Economy
Privatization of fertilizer companies back on the menu, one small firm at a time
Summary
- The process may begin in Q1- Q2 FY26, depending upon market conditions and the consensus of stakeholders
New Delhi: The Central government may initiate the sale of its stake in some small state-owned fertilizer companies in the first half of FY26, two people aware of the matter said.
