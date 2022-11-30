Festivals like Manipur’s Sangai boost local economy: Modi

Festivals like Manipur’s Sangai boost local economy: Modi1 min read . 30 Nov 2022
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India has centuries-old tradition of celebrating festivals and fairs, and pointed out that it not only enriches our culture but also boosts the local economy.
He added that events like the Sangai Festival are a major attraction for investors and industries as well. “I have full faith that in the future, this festival will become a powerful medium of gaiety and development in the state", the Prime Minister said.
Addressing the Manipur Sangai Festival via video message, PM Modi said that Sangai Festival helps in promoting Manipur as a world-class tourism destination. The festival is named after the state animal, Sangai, the brow-antlered deer found only in Manipur.
PM Modi said, “Manipur Sangai Festival highlights the spirit and passion of the people of Manipur. The Sangai Festival celebrates the biodiversity of India. When we make nature, animals and plants part of our festivals and celebrations, then co-existence becomes a natural part of our life."
He further added that it also celebrates India’s cultural and spiritual ties with nature. The Prime Minister also informed that the festival inspires indispensable social sensitivity towards a sustainable lifestyle. “When we make nature, animals and plants a part of our festivals and celebrations, then co-existence becomes a natural part of our life," he said.
The Prime Minister expressed delight that the Sangai Festival is being organised not just in the state capital but in the entire state, thereby giving an extension to the spirit of the ‘Festival of One-ness’.
Modi pointed out that different moods and colours of the festival could be seen at around 14 locations from the Nagaland border to the Myanmar border. He lauded the commendable initiative and said, “When we connect such events with more and more people, only then its full potential comes to the fore."
Remarking on Manipur’s abundant natural beauty, cultural richness and diversity, the Prime Minister said that everyone wants to visit the state at least once and drew an analogy to a beautiful garland that is made up of different gems. He added that Manipur is exactly like an elegant garland where one can witness a mini India in the state.