Festive cheer for factory output in November

“While we had expected the IIP performance to rebound, the print was much stronger than expected…with a reversal of the base effect related to an early festive season. However, the year-on-year growth of most available high frequency indicators has moderated in December 2022 relative to November 2022, partly reflecting an unfavourable base related to the post-festive season rebound seen in December 2021. In line with this, we expect the overall IIP growth to moderate to low single digits in December," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd.Manufacturing, which accounts for 77% of the index, reported a 6.1% growth in November compared to a 5.9% contraction in the previous month.