Few countries are better placed than Vietnam to get rich

That may happen, but it is taking ages. The process for granting approvals to survey the seabed for suitable spots is “extremely slow", complains a wind-power executive, adding that officials are “cautious on making any decisions now". Little of the legal framework for erecting turbines or selling power to the grid is clear, he sighs. The relevant ministries barely talk to each other, and everything must go through the state-owned power supplier, EVN, which is as nimble as Jabba the Hutt. Environmentalists gripe that vested interests (ie, bigwigs who have invested in coal) are blocking the country’s energy transition. Some of those environmentalists have been jailed, typically for “tax fraud".