Fewer people earned 100 cr plus income in AY21, says FM

NEW DELHI: The number of super-rich people earning ₹100 crore or more has declined in assessment year (AY) 2020-21, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question that in AY21, 136 individuals reported gross total income of ₹100 crore or more, compared to 141 in the previous year. Assessment year refers to the year in which tax return is filed for the income earned in the year before. In AY19, 77 people had reported this level of income.

This does not capture the loss of incomes in the financial year ended March 2021 due to the pandemic. That will get reflected in the returns to be filed in the current year.

While answering a question on the number of billionaires in the country and the level of poverty, the minister explained that the Central Board of Direct Taxes does not any more capture information about the complete wealth of an individual tax payer, with the abolition of wealth tax from April 2016.

The minister’s reply shows that at the bottom of the pyramid, access to bare necessities have improved over the years. Access to the bare necessities of drinking water, sanitation, hygiene, and housing condition has improved significantly from 2012 to 2018 with disproportionately higher improvement seen for the poorest households compared to the richest households across both rural and urban areas, Sitharaman said quoting Economic Survey 2020-21.

India has around 27 crore people living below the poverty line as per an official estimate made in 2011-12.

The minister also said that as per monthly payroll data from ministry of statistics and programme implementation regarding employment in the formal sector, the cumulative net payroll addition to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscriber base stood at 77.08 lakh in 2020-2021, almost at par with previous year base of 78.58 lakh. (ends)

