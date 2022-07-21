FICCI downgrades India's GDP growth forecast for 2022-233 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 02:27 PM IST
FICCI which had estimated India's growth at 7.4% for 2022-23 in April has now downgraded the the annual GDP growth forecast to 7.0%
India's annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast for the financial year 2022-23 has been downgraded by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) at 7.0% with a minimum and maximum growth estimate of 6.5% and 7.3% respectively.