“India is at an inflection point in its journey of becoming the third largest and an upper-middle income economy. The India’s Century initiative sets out an actionable roadmap for all stakeholders to unleash India’s potential in becoming an economic superpower much before India turns 100. The industry will have to lead the way and build innovative solutions with a lens of People and Planet approach, while the government plays the role of an enabler to nurture the growth and ensure global competitiveness," said Sanjiv Mehta, President, FICCI.