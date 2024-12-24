Indian industries trade body, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), has written to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers requesting a hike in customs or import duty on petrochemical products, reported the news agency PTI.

The trade body highlighted the need to increase import duty on petrochemical products like polypropylene and polyethene to 12.5 per cent, compared to its current 7.5 per cent levels, according to the agency report.

FICCI's step asking for an import tax hike comes forth from concerns of China taking advantage of lower import duties to dump petrochemical products in India, as per the report. These products are used in multiple cases, such as in automobiles, packaging, agriculture, electronics, medical devices, and construction.

India is running short of these products. Considering the capacity additions announced so far, the estimated deficit of the two petrochemical products is likely to reach 12 million tonnes per annum or $12 billion, according to the current price level by 2030, cited the report.

“The current imports of USD 101 billion of chemicals and petrochemicals present a huge opportunity for India to decrease our import bills and aim for self-sufficiency,” wrote FICCI. quoted the news agency.

Chemical and petrochemical imports are the second largest category of imports into India. The low rate of imports of the two petrochemical products makes it easier for these materials to flood the Indian market.

“This influx of imports poses a serious threat to the margins of our domestic producers, hindering their competitiveness in the local market,” said FICCI reported the news agency.

Citing the country's higher input costs, such as capital, power tariffs, inadequate infrastructure, logistical bottlenecks, etc., the trade body highlighted the industry's efforts to overcome these challenges as it anticipates rapid demand in the foreseeable future.

FICCI also highlighted that the rise in unnecessary imports would cause a situation of needless outflow of foreign exchange, thus widening the current account deficit (CAD) and underutilization of domestic capacity, as per the report.

The industry body expects to counterbalance the effect of import tax hikes by curbing imports, and this is expected to help in mitigating some of the risks facing new investment in the industry, such as long payback periods and low internal rate of return, reported the agency.

“At the same time, this increase in basic custom duty on polypropylene and polyethylene will not result in a significant increase in price of end-products,” said FICCI, as per the agency report.