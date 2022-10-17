Fight against inflation will be dogged, prolonged, says RBI in new bulletin

With India's wholesale inflation fell to an 18-month low to 10.7% in September from 12.41% in the previous month, the Reserve Bank of India on 17 October said that the fight against inflation will be dogged and prolonged.
Releasing its October bulletin of 280 pages, the central banking regulator said, "The fight against inflation will be dogged and prolonged, given the long and variable lags with which monetary policy operates, and fraught with uncertainties."
The RBI opines that if the move succeeds, then India’s prospects as one of the fastest growing economies of the world enjoying a negative inflation differential with the rest of the world will be high.
It also remarked International Monetary Fund's MD – Kristalina Georgieva – remarks at a media briefing during the recent IMF-World Bank annual meeting, who had said: “India deserves to be called a bright spot on this otherwise dark horizon."
RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra has co-authored this paper. The RBI has made it clear that the views expressed in the article are those of the authors and do not represent the views of the RBI.
Earlier on 16 October, IMF's World Economic Outlook database said that India may become the third biggest economy after the United States and China in next five years.
Also, the IMF predicted that India may supersede the United Kingdom by the this year and become the fifth biggest economy, added that the South Asian country is most likely to reach the position two years earlier than initially expected, overtaking Germany and Japan.
Considering India's prospective to supersede Germany and Japan, the IMF's report said that though inflation in India is high, but is not skyrocketing current account deficit high but expected to moderate.
Meanwhile, the IMF slashed India's GDP forecast to 6.8 percent in 2022, from 7.4 per cent prediction in July and 8.2 per cent prediction in January. Between April 2021-March 2022, India had grown at 8.7 per cent.
