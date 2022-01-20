NEW DELHI: The finance ministry on Thursday released ₹47,541 crore as advance instalment of tax devolution to states, taking the total to ₹95,082 crore during January 2022.

The second tranche is part of the additional amount of ₹90,082 crore that was decided to be issued under tax devolution over and above the budgeted amount in FY22.

"This is in line with the commitment of Government of India to strengthen the hands of States to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure to ameliorate the deleterious effects of CoVID-19 pandemic," the ministry said in a statement.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in November that the Centre will provide ₹95,082 crore to states, including the advance release of one instalment of central tax devolution, to help them drive up capital expenditure and aid growth.

The decision was taken after the finance minister met states to discuss key ideas to drum up investments into the country at a time when the economy has recovered post the second Covid wave with key indicators such as exports, manufacturing PMI and digital payments reaching pre-pandemic levels.

States are entitled to 41% of central taxes as per the Finance Commission formula, which is devolved in 14 instalments in a financial year.

“This being a very exceptional year, states will not be short of money in their hands when all of us are pushing forward with the infrastructure expenditure to be taken up by them," Sitharaman had said.

The Union Budget for 2021-22 had announced a ₹5.54 lakh crore capital outlay, an increase of 34.5% over the previous year. Additionally, around ₹2 lakh crore was allocated to states and autonomous bodies for their capital expenditure.

