NEW DELHI : Members of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) will on Tuesday begin clause-by-clause negotiations of a revised text of fisheries subsidies presented by the chair of WTO negotiations on fisheries subsidies Santiago Wills of Colombia.

“With just a few weeks to the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12), this is my best attempt at responding to members’ calls to provide a revised text which aims to come as close as possible to the final version that would be sent to ministers. The idea is to put us in a good position for a detailed clause-by-clause discussion of the text beginning tomorrow. We have only a short time left before MC12 so these discussions must be very focused and solution-oriented," he told reporters.

Wills said the biggest substantive changes are with regard to special and differential treatment for developing and least-developed members. “The text takes a big step in a direction sought by these Members by including an exemption from the main discipline on subsidies contributing to overcapacity and overfishing. In that particular provision, the exemption applies to subsidies: Of least-developed country members; Of developing country members whose annual share of the global volume of marine capture production does not exceed a certain threshold. This is known as the de minimis approach. In this draft that threshold is suggested at 0.7%, but subject to negotiations; This is a change from the previous text because it removes the time limit on the exception as long as the member fall under the de minimis criteria. And in respect of developing country members’ low income, resource-poor or livelihood fishing and fishing-related activities up to 12 nautical miles from shore," he said.

Wills said developing country members that have a higher share of global fish catch would also benefit from a transitional period which was already contained in the older text. “No specific duration of this transition period is suggested in the revised text—rather this question is represented in the text by a negotiable X number of years, to reflect the fact that some developing country Members are seeking transition periods of up to 25 years, while some other members consider that any transition periods should last for only a few years," he added.

According to the Indian proposal that follows the principle of “polluter pays", countries which are engaged in distant-water fishing beyond their natural geographical area should stop their subsidies for 25 years in areas beyond their exclusive economic zones. At the same time, it is seeking a 25-year horizon for other nations to develop their own fishing sector.

Developed countries claim that fisheries subsidies, estimated to be in tens of billions of dollars annually, create significant distortions in global fish markets and are a major factor contributing to overfishing and overcapacity and the depletion of fishes. Europe, China, and some Pacific nations are considered engaging in distant-water fishing. However, the revised text prohibits distant water fishing for all countries including the developing nations.

