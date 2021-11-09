Final talks on fisheries subsidies begin

Wills said the biggest substantive changes are with regard to special and differential treatment for developing and least-developed members. “The text takes a big step in a direction sought by these Members by including an exemption from the main discipline on subsidies contributing to overcapacity and overfishing. In that particular provision, the exemption applies to subsidies: Of least-developed country members; Of developing country members whose annual share of the global volume of marine capture production does not exceed a certain threshold. This is known as the de minimis approach. In this draft that threshold is suggested at 0.7%, but subject to negotiations; This is a change from the previous text because it removes the time limit on the exception as long as the member fall under the de minimis criteria. And in respect of developing country members’ low income, resource-poor or livelihood fishing and fishing-related activities up to 12 nautical miles from shore," he said.

