Finance Bill tweaks proposed by government

Experts said that a clarification on disallowance of cess and surcharge as a deduction is a welcome move and will help in reducing litigation. In the Finance Bill, the government had sought to correct what it regarded as an anomaly arising from some court rulings over the years which allowed tax payers to claim cess payments as an expenditure. This correction was done with retrospective effect, which caused concern among businesses as the proposal entailed a penalty of 50% of the amount of tax saved by claiming deduction of cess.