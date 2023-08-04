Finance minister asks RRBs to focus on flagship schemes1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 11:21 PM IST
Chairing a review meeting with chairpersons and senior officials of Regional Rural Banks from Southern Region in Chennai, Sitharaman said that RRBs and Sponsor Banks should improve their Current and Savings Account (CASA) Ratio.
New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) should continue their focus on the flagship schemes of the Central Government such as PMJJBY, PMSBY, PM SVANidhi, Atal Pension Yojana, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Mudra Yojana, KCC, KCC Animal Husbandry & Fisheries, and aim for their saturation.