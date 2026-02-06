We will have to continuously monitor outcomes, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Gireesh Chandra Prasad , Utpal Bhaskar , Ravi Krishnan 11 min read 06 Feb 2026, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on creating more jobs, building industry competitiveness and facilitating easier cross-border trade
New Delhi: India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a record ninth budget at a time of global uncertainty. In an interview, she spoke about the government’s efforts at creating more jobs, building industry’s competitiveness, facilitating easier cross-border trade and the investor interest in India’s defence production sector. Edited excerpts:
