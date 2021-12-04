In conversation with Hindustan Times Editor-in-Chief R Sukumar at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021 today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discusses the most relevant economic issues of today.

Here are the highlights of what the finance minister said:

- To some extent, the emphasis on infra spending will continue in the upcoming Budget 2022, says Sitharaman at HTLS Summit

- Omicron is not a 'threat' given the massive vaccination program in the country, but should see the variant as a challenge and be careful, says Sitharaman replying to a query at HTLS Summit 2021.

- Govt will bring well consulted cryptocurrency Bill, says Sitharaman, adding that unregulated speculation about the developments in crypto space is ‘unhealthy.’

- Finance Minister Sitharaman reiterates Air India disinvestment process will be completed by year-end.

- Speaking on the disinvestment target announced in the Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is making progress on each of the stake sales, but fixing loose ends at the bureaucracy level will take time.

- Supply constraints, particularly this year, have been aggravated due to floods and other practical problems, leading to higher prices of perishable goods: FM Sitharaman.

- Consistency in taxation and reducing compliance burden are some of the major measures the government has taken to aid ease of doing business: Finance Minister at HTLS Summit 2021.

- Most of the high frequency indicators are indicating a strong recovery for Indian economy, says FM Sitharaman at HTLS Summit.

- Ratings agencies are positive on India's economic growth with S&P Ratings being the latest to retain the GDP growth estimates for the current financial year: FM Sitharaman

- Globally, we are constantly engaging with those who matter in the world of investment, who matter in the world of decision-making as regards global concerns, says Finance Minister at HTLS Summit

- The formalisation of informal sector workers is rapidly happening, accelerated by Covid pandemic, says Sitharaman

- Emergency liquidity guarantee scheme was tailored to meet the requirement of the MSMEs and many small businesses benefited from the scheme, says finance minister

- India will be the fastest growing economy in the world despite emerging threats from coronavirus: FM Sitharaman

- All indications signal that Indian economy is going to do better going forward, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at HTLS Summit, but cautions on the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discusses India's economy and related issues at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021 as the country emerges from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic.

- India's GDP has expanded 8.4% in the second quarter of the current financial year, led by accelerated vaccinations and easing of coronavirus disruptions.

