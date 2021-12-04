This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In conversation with Hindustan Times Editor-in-Chief R Sukumar at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021 today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discusses the most relevant economic issues of today.
Here are the highlights of what the finance minister said:
- To some extent, the emphasis on infra spending will continue in the upcoming Budget 2022, says Sitharaman at HTLS Summit
- Omicron is not a 'threat' given the massive vaccination program in the country, but should see the variant as a challenge and be careful, says Sitharaman replying to a query at HTLS Summit 2021.
- Govt will bring well consulted cryptocurrency Bill, says Sitharaman, adding that unregulated speculation about the developments in crypto space is ‘unhealthy.’
- Finance Minister Sitharaman reiterates Air India disinvestment process will be completed by year-end.
- Speaking on the disinvestment target announced in the Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is making progress on each of the stake sales, but fixing loose ends at the bureaucracy level will take time.
- Supply constraints, particularly this year, have been aggravated due to floods and other practical problems, leading to higher prices of perishable goods: FM Sitharaman.