Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urges greater investment in manufacturing at CII Annual Summit
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has advocated for a greater emphasis on the manufacturing sector during her speech at the CII Annual Business Summit 2024 held in Delhi on Friday. Sitharaman highlighted the importance of manufacturing alongside services and underscored the need for increased investment and governmental backing to strengthen this sector.