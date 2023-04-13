Home / Economy / Finance minister Sitharaman voices concern over global economic outlook
Finance minister Sitharaman voices concern over global economic outlook

2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 04:33 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI governor Shaktikanta Das co-chaired Day 1 of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCG) meeting during the IMF-WB Spring Meetings 2023, in Washington DC on Thursday. (Photo Twitter: @g20org)Premium
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI governor Shaktikanta Das co-chaired Day 1 of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCG) meeting during the IMF-WB Spring Meetings 2023, in Washington DC on Thursday. (Photo Twitter: @g20org)

  • India is particularly concerned about the tight global financial situation amid a synchronised monetary tightening meant to tame inflation

New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed concerns over global economic outlook following the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) recent warning about heightened risk of a hard landing for the world economy.

Sitharaman discussed her concerns at the World Bank-IMF development committee meeting in Washington DC, the finance ministry in a post on social media.

“Despite this year’s projected growth rate of over 6% for the Indian economy, we remain concerned about the global economic outlook and geopolitical environment," according to Sitharaman.

On Tuesday, IMF downgraded its global growth forecast for 2023 to 2.8% from 2.9% projected earlier and trimmed estimates for India's growth in FY24 to 5.9% from 6.1% sen earlier.

India is particularly concerned about the tight global financial situation amid a synchronised monetary tightening meant to tame inflation. In an unexpected move, the Reserve Bank of India earlier this month chose to keep its repo rate unchanged at 6.5% following six consecutive hikes since May last year, signalling it could consider further rate hikes if necessary. 

India expects growth to find higher momentum with balance sheets of companies and lenders having improved over the last few years after bankruptcy reforms. But external factors and the impact of EL Nino on the crucial monsoon rains could pose downside risks.

Sitharaman also highlighted the importance of the World Bank's mission to end extreme poverty and promote shared prosperity. She urged the institution to continue working toward this vision in an inclusive, resilient, and sustainable manner.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva called on the international community to help close a funding gap for the "poverty reduction and growth trust," the Fund’s primary instrument for providing interest-free loans to low-income countries. Georgieva warned that these countries are at risk of further divergence unless action is taken.

Georgieva said that low-income countries had been hit by multiple economic shocks in recent years and their per-capita income is expected to rise at the slowest pace since 1990, hindering their aspirations to catch up with richer economies.

“This puts them in danger of further divergence unless we act," the statement from IMF said quoting Georgieva.

In a separate event, Sitharaman and Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das co-chaired the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors' meeting. Sitharaman emphasized the need for timely resolution to the global debt crisis, noting that addressing this challenge is closely connected to global poverty alleviation efforts.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gireesh Chandra Prasad
Gireesh has over 22 years of experience in business journalism covering diverse aspects of the economy, including finance, taxation, energy, aviation, corporate and bankruptcy laws, accounting and auditing.
