Finance Ministry kick-starts Budget 2025-26 preparations; Economic reforms, employment generation in focus

As India's economy maintains its robust 7% growth for the fourth year running, the Finance Minstry gears up for a pivotal budget cycle. The 2025-26 budget preparations, set to commence in October, promise to shape the nation's economic trajectory with a focus on reform and job creation.

Livemint, Written By Shivangini
Published23 Sep 2024, 08:51 AM IST
Finance Ministry kicks start of Budget season; Economic reforms, employment generation take centre stage
Finance Ministry kicks start of Budget season; Economic reforms, employment generation take centre stage(PTI Photo / R Senthilkumar)

India's Finance Ministry is set to begin preparations for the 2025-26 annual budget in October, as the country's economy continues its strong performance, maintaining a 7% growth rate for the fourth consecutive year, PTI reported.

The upcoming budget is expected to focus on reforms to further accelerate growth and implement measures to boost job creation and economic demand, as per the report.

A circular from the Department of Economic Affairs states, “Pre-budget meetings chaired by Secretary (Expenditure) shall commence in the second week of October 2024. Financial Advisers shall ensure that necessary details...are properly entered in UBIS (Union Budget Information System) before/latest by October 7, 2024,” as quoted by PTI.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman's eight budget

This will mark the second budget of Prime Minister Modi's third term and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's eighth consecutive budget presentation, a notable achievement in the Indian political sphere, the report added.

The circular also directed ministries and departments to provide information on autonomous bodies and implementing agencies with dedicated corpus funds, stating, “The reasons for their continuance and requirement of grant-in-aid support, and why the same should not be wound up, should be explained,” according to the PTI report.

Budget meetings are scheduled from mid-October through November 2024, during which funding requirements and revenue estimates will be discussed. The final budget is expected to be presented in early February 2025, continuing the practice of early budget presentations initiated in 2017.

The current fiscal year's budget projected a nominal GDP growth of 10.5% and a fiscal deficit of 4.9% of GDP. As India's economy shows resilience, the upcoming budget will play a crucial role in shaping the country's economic future.

The Budget Estimates for 2025-26 will be provisionally finalised after the completion of pre-budget meetings. These meetings will cover various aspects, including expenditure requirements, departmental receipts, and non-tax revenues.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:23 Sep 2024, 08:51 AM IST
Business NewsEconomyFinance Ministry kick-starts Budget 2025-26 preparations; Economic reforms, employment generation in focus

