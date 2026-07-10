Finance ministry calls lenders for meeting on 13 July to review, step up foreign currency mobilization

The finance ministry has convened a high-level meeting of chiefs of public sector banks, IDBI Bank and other public financial institutions on 13 July to chalk out a strategy to mobilize foreign capital, according to an official document reviewed by Mint. The government wants to boost the inflow of funds through foreign currency non-resident (bank) [FCNR (B)] deposits, overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs) and external commercial borrowings (ECBs).
The meeting, to be chaired by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, comes amid a broader push to strengthen the funding base of banks and attract overseas capital, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) said in the communication directing the heads of the institutions to attend in person.
Last month, the Reserve Bank of India introduced a dollar-rupee swap facility for fresh FCNR (B) deposits mobilized from 8 June to 30 September, with swap access available until mid-October. The move was aimed at accelerating foreign currency inflows as bank credit growth continues to outpace deposit growth, increasing the need for diversified funding sources.