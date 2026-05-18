Finance ministry asks banks, insurance companies for cost cutting, move to EVs

Harsh Kumar
2 min read18 May 2026, 04:52 PM IST
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The Supreme Court has also introduced fuel-saving measures, including virtual hearings, car-pooling and work-from-home provisions for staff.(Pexels)
Summary
The finance ministry has directed all public sector banks, insurers, and financial institutions to switch to electric vehicles, minimise foreign travel by top executives, and move all meetings to video conferencing with immediate effect. 

The finance ministry, on Monday, has directed all public sector banks, insurance companies, and financial institutions to implement austerity measures, including switching to electric vehicles (EVs), curtailing foreign travel, and shifting to video conferencing for meetings, as the government moves to reduce expenditure and protect the country's financial system from economic instability due to the West Asia war.

“All organisations may aim at replacing the petrol and diesel cars hired by them in their head offices and branch offices with electric cars as far as possible,” according to an official circular of the department of financial services (DFS) reviewed by Mint.

Earlier this month Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made seven big appeals, austerity measures so to speak, to cushion India from the economic uncertainties arising from the prolonged West Asia war. These included conserving petrol and diesel by using public transport and metro; avoiding purchasing gold for a year, and restricting foreign travel to conserve forex.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Austerity is here—time to worry about the paradox of thrift?

"It is time for us to use petrol, diesel and gas with great care,” Modi said on Sunday while inaugurating projects in Hyderabad, Telangana. “We must make efforts to use only as much as is needed to save foreign currency and reduce the adverse effects of the war,” he added.

An email sent to the finance ministry for an immediate response remained unanswered till the time of going to press.

“Foreign travel by chairpersons/managing directors & CEOs (chief executive officers)/Whole-Time Directors/Whole-Time Members of PSBs (Public Sector Banks), RRBs (Regional Rural Banks), PSICs (Public Sector Insurance Companies) and PSFIs (Public Sector Financial Institutions) may be kept below the prescribed limits as per the respective extant guidelines, and such engagements may, as far as possible, be attended through video conferencing,” the circular stated.

Government-wide austerity measures

"We have taken 12 EVs one month back, and we have decided that all new vehicles in the bank will be EVs to all major locations in the country," Punjab National Bank MD & CEO Ashok Chandra told Mint.

Existing fleets should be progressively transitioned to EVs in a phased manner.

“The following austerity measures shall be implemented with immediate effect by all Public Sector Banks, Regional Rural Banks, Public Sector Insurance Companies and Public Sector Financial Institutions, under the Department of Financial Services,” the circular said.

Also Read | Austerity on farms could boost Indian exports to Europe

The employee strength of PSBs rose 0.22% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 757,641 at the end of 31 March 2025 from 756,015 in FY24. The overall headcount in the banking system rose to 18,08,587 from 17,87,566 in FY24.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of India introduced a set of fuel-saving measures, including virtual hearings on miscellaneous days, car-pooling arrangements among judges, and work-from-home (WFH) provisions for registry staff.

In a circular issued by secretary general Bharat Parashar, the apex court stated that cases listed on miscellaneous days—Mondays, Fridays, or any other days designated as miscellaneous—along with matters taken up during partial working days, would be heard exclusively through video conferencing until further orders.

The Supreme Court further said that its judges had unanimously agreed to promote car-pooling among themselves to ensure more efficient fuel usage. As part of the measures, the apex court has also allowed up to 50% of staff in each branch or section of the registry to work from home for up to 2 days a week.

Also Read | India needs austerity for the rich and security for the vulnerable

About the Author

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

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