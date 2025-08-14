‘India will continue…’: Finance Ministry reacts as S&P Global upgrades rating amid Trump's ‘dead economy’ jibe

The Ministry of Finance reacted positively to S&P Global Ratings upgrading India's long-term sovereign credit rating to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-’ — the first such upgrade in 18 years, since January 2007.

In a lengthy post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Finance Ministry credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and promised continued growth momentum to achieve ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

What did Finance Ministry say? The ministry wrote, “The Government of India welcomes the decision by S&P Global Ratings to upgrade India’s long-term sovereign credit rating to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-’ and its short-term rating to ‘A-2’ from ‘A-3’, with a Stable Outlook.”

It highlighted that “S&P last upgraded India in January 2007 to ‘BBB-’, hence, this rating upgrade comes after an 18-year gap”, adding that this ratings upgrade “reaffirms that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, providing stability, India’s economy is truly agile, active, and resilient”.

The statement added that “India has prioritised fiscal consolidation, while maintaining its strong infrastructure creation drive and inclusive growth approach, that has led to the upgrade. India will continue its buoyant growth momentum and undertake steps for further reforms to attain the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

“S&P’s is the second sovereign rating revision this year. DBRS had recently upgraded India to BBB status,” it added.

S&P Global upgrades India' rating to BBB, says outlook stable Ratings agency S&P Global has today upgraded India's sovereign rating to BBB from its earlier rating of BBB-, while maintaining the economic outlook as “stable”. This comes just ahead of Independence Day tomorrow and amid United States President Donald Trump's imposition of 50 per cent tariffs.

Further, S&P Global has also revised India's short-term rating to A-2 from A-3, and improved the transfer and convertibility assessment to A- from BBB+.

“India is prioritising fiscal consolidation, demonstrating the government's political commitment to deliver sustainable public finances, while maintaining its strong infrastructure drive,” the ratings agency stated.

“We believe the effect of US tariffs on the Indian economy will be manageable. India is relatively less reliant on trade and about 60 per cent of its economic growth stems from domestic consumption,” it added.