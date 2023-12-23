IMF's India debt projection: Forecast is 'misconstrued' says Finance Ministry
Contrary to the IMF's forecast, India stressed that other major economies face more daunting debt scenarios. The ministry pointed out that the USA, UK, and China are estimated to face significantly higher debt-to-GDP ratios in their 'worst-case' scenarios.
India has rebuffed the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) projection that the nation's government debt could surpass 100 percent of its GDP by 2027-28, calling it "misconstrued", PTI reported. The finance ministry in a statement clarified that the debt situation in India isn't as alarming as projected and highlighted several points to substantiate its stance.