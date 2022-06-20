Finance Ministry suggests cutting non-capex expenses to avoid fiscal slippage

“The tightening of these stabilization policies can however address inflation only from the demand side, insofar as they are able to smother pent up demand and roll-back stimuli announced as part of the COVID-19 relief package," it said, adding that from the supply side, trade disruptions, export bans and the resulting surge in global commodity prices will continue to stoke inflation as long as Russia-Ukraine conflict persists and global supply chains remain unrepaired.

