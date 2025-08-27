FinMin warns Trump tariff effects on India appear to be limited, BUT…

Noting that the ongoing India-US trade negotiations will be ‘crucial’ to the country's economy, the Finance Ministry in its monthly report for July said that the immediate impact of Trump tariffs on India appears to be limited but may have ripple effects.

Published on Wednesday, the report urged for the redressal of the possible ripple effect of the US tariffs as they pose challenge on India's economy.

Britain, Europe trade deal effects to take time: Finance Ministry Slapped with 50 per cent US tariffs, India is not just doing trade negotiations with the US, but also pursuing a trade strategy with a diversified approach. Other than inking a crucial trade deal with Britain, India has struck some agreements with other European countries.

It also has ongoing talks with New Zealand and the European Union, among others, to sustain its "resilient trade performance".

However, "these initiatives will take time to show results and may not fully address the shortfall in exports to the United States that may arise if the current tariff rates on India persist."

US President Donald Trump's doubling of tariffs on goods from India to as much as 50 per cent took effect as scheduled on Wednesday, dealing a serious blow to ties between the two countries that became strategic partners after the turn of this century.

Turning to India, the report said a recent sovereign rating upgrade by S&P, complemented by sweeping tax reforms and plans to simplify regulations, would reduce borrowing costs and attract greater foreign capital inflows.

India sees no ‘severe’ impact The impact of Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariff on India is unlikely to be ‘as severe as feared’, news agency PTI reported quoting government sources on Wednesday.

“The impact (of the tariffs) is unlikely to be as severe as feared given the diversified nature of Indian exports,” PTI reported quoting sources.

The sources further said that there is no need to panic as far as exports are concerned, adding that the communication lines are open between India and the US to resolve the issue.