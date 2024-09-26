The Finance Ministry's pre-budget meetings will begin on October 10. Concluding on November 11, the meetings will involve discussions on budget allocations for 2025-26.

The Finance Ministry's pre-budget meetings are scheduled to begin on October 10. The first series will commence with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and conclude on November 11, spanning almost a month, Economic Times reported on Thursday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will likely engage with various stakeholders after the meetings with ministries and departments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the schedule released by the Finance Ministry, the ministries of statistics, skill development, and labour and employment will also hold meetings on the first day. At these meetings, the budgetary allocations for 2025-26 will be decided, and revised estimates for the current fiscal year will be determined.

Typically, the Budget-making process formally begins with annual meetings with ministries and departments. The schedule lists the meeting with the Ministry of Civil Aviation for October 11. This will be followed by the meeting of the Ministries of Petroleum on October 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Given below is the full schedule: October 11 - Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Ministry of Civil Aviation

October 14 - Ministry of Petroleum

October 15 - Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME)

October 17 - Ministry of Housing and Electronics

October 18 - Ministry of Rural Development

October 22 - Ministry of Home

October 24 - Ministry of Defence and External Affairs

October 28 - Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Textiles and Steel

November 5 - Ministry of Agriculture

November 7 - Ministry of Road Transport

November 11 - Ministry of Railways

The meeting with the Departments of Revenue and Telecommunications will take place on October 21, followed by the meeting of the Departments of Economic Affairs on October 24. The Expenditure and Financial Services Departments are slated to hold a meeting on October 25, while Investment and Public Asset Management will hold a meeting on October 28, among other dates.

This development came after the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) released the Budget circular last week, which asserted that the meetings would focus on four important issues. The schedule comes after the Budget circular by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) last week, in which it was said that the meetings would focus on four important issues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}