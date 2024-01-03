Finding a New Job Is Getting Harder

Employers finished 2023 with far fewer open positions than at the start of the year, according to private-sector estimates, as businesses filled more jobs and decided not to hire for others.

Total job postings as of the end of 2023 declined more than 15% from a year earlier, according to data from job-listing site Indeed through Dec. 29. “The pace of descent seems to have leveled off a bit in the second half of the year," said Nick Bunker, an economist at the jobs site.

Job postings are still up by more than a quarter from their prepandemic levels, Indeed’s data show. But the frenzied hiring and worker shortages that marked an earlier phase of the pandemic recovery are fading, even as unemployment remains low, boosting economists’ hopes of a so-called “soft landing" for the U.S. economy.

Much of the strength in hiring in 2023 was for in-person positions, such as in nursing, child care, food service and bars, the Indeed data show. Some of those areas were still playing catch-up from the pandemic. Employers looked for fewer new hires for traditional office jobs such as in software development, marketing, banking and finance.

Though postings for child-care workers declined over the past year, there were still 46% more at the end of 2023 than in February 2020. Similarly, postings for food preparation and service roles dropped over the year but were up 23% from prepandemic levels, according to Indeed.

In other sectors, demand for workers slowed sharply. Human resources job postings fell by nearly a third in 2023, according to Indeed, and are now slightly lower than their prepandemic level. Job seekers in marketing face even tougher competition, with postings 20% lower than their prepandemic level.

The private data show a similar trend as federal data that found the number of available jobs falling last year, though still higher than before the pandemic began. The Labor Department is scheduled to release November job openings and labor turnover data on Wednesday morning, and it will publish the December jobs report on Friday.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal estimate that employers added 170,000 jobs in December, with more than 2.7 million added over the entire year—around 40% higher than the 2019 gain.

Persistent demand for in-person workers has led to faster wage gains at the lower end of the pay scale, but a slower economy and belt-tightening from consumers could put a damper on those gains this year.

“If there is a downturn [in 2024], the sectors mostly likely to decline are those more closely tied to discretionary spending like retail, food service and hospitality," Bunker said.

As employment growth has cooled, workers have shown more reluctance to quit their jobs, after a surge in resignations earlier in the pandemic recovery. Economists see a declining rate of quitting as a sign workers are less certain about the labor market or that they are more satisfied with their current roles.

“The era of this frantic labor shortage [is] behind us," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in December. He listed a variety of indicators showing the labor market had come back into balance: numbers of job openings, labor-force participation rates and the rate at which workers are quitting jobs.

In October, the quits rate held steady from the prior month at 2.3%, but it has trended down since touching 3% in April 2022, according to the latest available Labor Department data. Layoffs have also been low, indicating that while workers may not be confident of finding another job elsewhere, employers are willing to hold on to employees after a period during which they struggled to find and keep them. Overall wage growth, another indicator of worker leverage, has slowed.

Nonetheless, continuing unemployment claims, a proxy for the total number of ongoing benefits payments, rose 15% over the year through Dec. 9, a possible sign that some people are struggling to find new jobs quickly.

Write to Gabriel T. Rubin at gabriel.rubin@wsj.com and Harriet Torry at harriet.torry@wsj.com