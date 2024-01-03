Finding a New Job Is Getting Harder
SummaryJob postings fell in 2023 but were still up from prepandemic levels, data from job-listing site Indeed show.
Employers finished 2023 with far fewer open positions than at the start of the year, according to private-sector estimates, as businesses filled more jobs and decided not to hire for others.
